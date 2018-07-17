Penn State, Temple represented on college football award watch lists

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is on multiple watch lists.

It’s that time of year when all the big national college football awards publish their preseason watch lists. Here are the players from Penn State and Temple who have been spotlighted so far.

Maxwell Award (nation’s best player): QB Trace McSorley, Penn State; QB Frank Nutile, Temple.

Bednarik Award (best defensive player): DE Shareef Miller, Penn State; S Delvon Randall, Temple.

Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback): Trace McSorley, Penn State.

Rimington Trophy (best center): Matt Hennessy, Temple; Connor McGovern, Penn State.

American Football Coaches Association Good Works team: S Nick Scott, Penn State.

Bobby Dodd Trophy (top coach): James Franklin, Penn State.