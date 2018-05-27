Phillies' tenure in first place short-lived after loss to Blue Jays

Temple picks up four commitments after high school football camp

Geoff Collins (shown after his team’s spring game in April) and Temple held their annual football camp this past weekend and picked up a handful of commits.

Temple had its first football camp of the spring and the Owls, according to a person familiar with their recruiting situation, received four commitments for the class of 2019.

Two players, wide receiver Kwesi Evans (6-3, 190) of Baltimore’s St. Francis Academy and linebacker Jordan Magee (6-3, 205) from Dover (Del.) High School, announced their commitments on Twitter.

The two other players to commit are defensive back MJ Griffin (6-1, 180) of Saline (Mich.) High School and defensive lineman Josh Fuga (6-2, 320) of Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Va.

The camp attracted an estimated 1,000 players.

For the second year, there will be an early signing period for football Division-I recruits. This year’s dates are Dec. 19-21.

The regular signing period is Feb. 6.

Last year Temple had 25 commitments after the early signing period and finished with 29 overall.