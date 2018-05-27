Temple picks up four commitments after high school football camp

Temple had its first football camp of the spring and the Owls, according to a person familiar with their recruiting situation, received four commitments for the class of 2019.
Two players, wide receiver Kwesi Evans (6-3, 190) of Baltimore’s St. Francis Academy and linebacker Jordan Magee (6-3, 205) from Dover (Del.) High School, announced their commitments on Twitter.
The two other players to commit are defensive back MJ Griffin (6-1, 180) of Saline (Mich.) High School and defensive lineman Josh Fuga (6-2, 320) of Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Va.
The camp attracted an estimated 1,000 players.
For the second year, there will be an early signing period for football Division-I recruits. This year’s dates are Dec. 19-21.
The regular signing period is Feb. 6.
Last year Temple had 25 commitments after the early signing period and finished with 29 overall.