Quinton Rose withdraws name from NBA draft and will return to Temple

Temple’s Quinton Rose has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to the Owls for his junior season.

Rose, who had not hired an agent, had until Wednesday to pull out of the draft and retain his eligibility.

“The decision wasn’t so tough,” Rose said in a phone interview. “I believe the workouts went well and I got a lot of good feedback from GMs.”

Rose worked out for five NBA teams: Boston, New York, Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Cleveland. He said the feedback he received is the reason he is returning.

“After the workouts, it was obvious that I should go back to school for one more year,” he said.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Rose has NBA athleticism, but said there were a few areas that teams told him to work on.

“The main thing is they liked my game and playmaking ability but NBA teams said they would like me to get stronger, work on my three-point shot and get more consistent,” he said.

Rose increased his three-point shooting percentage this past year. He shot .296 from beyond the arc as a freshman and increased to .345 last season.

Rose led Temple in scoring, averaging 14.9 points. The 17-16 Owls lost in the first round of the NIT to eventual champion Penn State.

He says testing the NBA waters was an invaluable experience.

“I am definitely happy I did it,” he said. “I got a lot of great feedback and it will help me prepare for next season.”

In another Temple note, recent graduate Obi Enechionyia will have a workout Tuesday with the Phoenix Suns and another June 5 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 6-10 Enechionyia has already worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers. “That workout with the Lakers went well,” he said in a text response.

Enechionyia has a key NBA skill — the ability to shoot from deep range. He shot .350 from three-point range this past season and .366 for his career.