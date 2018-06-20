Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft in running for Maryland job

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

A source has confirmed published reports that Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft is a candidate for the athletic director’s job at Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reported that Kraft is among three people in line for the job. A source told the Washington Post that Kraft was believed to be the front-runner.

About the reports, a Temple source said “there is a long way to go in the process.” Kraft was unavailable for comment.

Both newspapers reported that Maryland would interview former Tennessee athletic director John Currie along with Damon Evans, the acting athletic director at Maryland.

Maryland’s job opened when Kevin Anderson went on a six-month sabbatical in October and stepped down in April. He is currently the interim athletic director at Cal State Northridge.

Kraft was named Temple’s athletic director in May 2015 after serving two years as deputy athletic director. He recently was appointed to the NCAA Division I Strategic Vision and Planning Committee.

In May 2016, he was named to the top Forty Under 40 lists for the Sports Business Journal and the Philadelphia Business Journal.

One of his early success stories as athletic director was coming to a 10-year agreement in August 2015 with Under Armour, providing uniforms, apparel and footwear for Temple’s varsity teams. Sources told the Inquirer and Daily News that the contract was for $30 million.

Under Armour is based in Baltimore and its CEO, Kevin Plank, is a former Terrapins football player. Under Armour also has a sports deal with Maryland.