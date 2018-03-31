Negotiations ongoing over Fran Dunphy's exit from Temple, source says

Negotiations aren’t finalized yet to have Fran Dunphy step down as Temple’s head men’s basketball coach and have Aaron McKie succeed him, according to a source. While there were hopes of finishing the deal this weekend, if that doesn’t happen, nobody should read anything into it, a source said on Saturday.
“These things can take time,” the source said.
The source feels a deal will get done and has no timetable. It could happen quickly, or still take a number of days.
On Friday another source said that that Temple plans to have Fran Dunphy coach one more season and then have McKie, his assistant since being hired at his alma mater on Aug, 21 2014, take over.
Before coming to Temple, McKie, a 13-year NBA veteran and former star for the Owls, was an assistant coach for six seasons with the 76ers.
McKie, according to a person familiar with the situation, is very respectful of Dunphy and is hoping to make this a smooth transition. Both Dunphy and McKie have been unavailable for comment and likely will continue remaining silent until a deal is finalized.
Dunphy just completed his 12th season at Temple, where he has guided the Owls to seven NCAA tournaments and two NIT bids.
The Owls, however have been 33-32 the last two years. This season they were 17-16 and suffered a 63-57 first-round NIT loss to eventual champion Penn State.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.