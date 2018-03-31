Negotiations ongoing over Fran Dunphy's exit from Temple, source says

Temple's Fran Dunphy to step down after 2018-19 season; Aaron McKie will succeed him

While there were hopes of finishing a deal for Fran Dunphy’s exit this weekend, a source said Saturday that if there is no announcement, nobody should read anything into it.

Negotiations aren’t finalized yet to have Fran Dunphy step down as Temple’s head men’s basketball coach and have Aaron McKie succeed him, according to a source. While there were hopes of finishing the deal this weekend, if that doesn’t happen, nobody should read anything into it, a source said on Saturday.

“These things can take time,” the source said.

The source feels a deal will get done and has no timetable. It could happen quickly, or still take a number of days.

On Friday another source said that that Temple plans to have Fran Dunphy coach one more season and then have McKie, his assistant since being hired at his alma mater on Aug, 21 2014, take over.

Before coming to Temple, McKie, a 13-year NBA veteran and former star for the Owls, was an assistant coach for six seasons with the 76ers.

McKie, according to a person familiar with the situation, is very respectful of Dunphy and is hoping to make this a smooth transition. Both Dunphy and McKie have been unavailable for comment and likely will continue remaining silent until a deal is finalized.

Dunphy just completed his 12th season at Temple, where he has guided the Owls to seven NCAA tournaments and two NIT bids.

The Owls, however have been 33-32 the last two years. This season they were 17-16 and suffered a 63-57 first-round NIT loss to eventual champion Penn State.

