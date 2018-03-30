Temple's Fran Dunphy to step down after 2018-19 season; Aaron McKie will succeed him

Temple's Fran Dunphy to step down after 2018-19 season; Aaron McKie will succeed him Mar 30

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Fran Dunphy has been the Temple Owls men’s basketball head coach for 11 years.

Temple has decided that Fran Dunphy will coach the basketball team one more year and then be succeeded by assistant coach Aaron McKie, according to a source.

The source said that it isn’t a done deal, but could be by sometime today.

Temple won’t plan to hold a press conference, but will issue a release on the matter.

Dunphy just completed his 12th season at Temple The Owls went 17-16 and lost to eventual champion Penn State, 63-57 in the first round of the NIT.

Dunphy has guided the Owls to the NCAA Tournament seven times and the NIT twice.

McKie, the former Temple great and long-time NBA player, has been a Temple assistant since being hired Aug. 21, 2014.

More to come.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.