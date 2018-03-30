Temple's Fran Dunphy to step down after 2018-19 season; Aaron McKie will succeed him

Temple has decided that Fran Dunphy will coach the basketball team one more year and then be succeeded by assistant coach Aaron McKie, according to a source.
The source said that it isn’t a done deal, but could be by sometime today.
Temple won’t plan to hold a press conference, but will issue a release on the matter.
Dunphy just completed his 12th season at Temple The Owls went 17-16 and lost to eventual champion Penn State, 63-57 in the first round of the NIT.
Dunphy has guided the Owls to the NCAA Tournament seven times and the NIT twice.
McKie, the former Temple great and long-time NBA player, has been a Temple assistant since being hired Aug. 21, 2014.
More to come.
