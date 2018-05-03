Temple men's basketball picks up Kennesaw State sophomore transfer Monty Scott

Monty Scott, a high-scoring 6-foot-5 sophomore from Kennesaw State, has transferred to Temple.
Scott, who averaged 17.3 points last season, will have two years of eligibility after sitting out next year in accordance with NCAA transfer rules.
A Union, New Jersey resident, Scott starred for St Benedict’s Prep.
“Monty is a tremendous basketball player. He has good size for a guard and has shown the ability to score the ball,” said Temple coach Fran Dunphy in a statement released by the school. “He also is a fine young man who comes from a good family. He will be a great fit for our program.”