St. Joseph Hammonton DL Wisdom Quarshie commits to Temple

Wisdom Quarshie (arms up) and his St. Joseph teammates pressure Mater Dei quarterback George Pearson in the NonPublic Group 2 championship game at Rowan University back on Dec. 3.

Wisdom Quarshie, an Inquirer first-team all-South Jersey offensive lineman from St. Joseph of Hammonton, has made an oral commitment to attend Temple.

A rising senior, Quarshie visited Temple on Monday and committed before he left. He said he is being recruited as a defensive lineman.

“One of the reasons I chose Temple is that coach (Jim) Panagos makes me feel comfortable,” Quarshie said in a phone interview, referring to Temple’s defensive line coach. “He calls and texts me every day and even coach (Geoff) Collins makes me feel at home.”

He brought his mother and brother to Temple for Monday’s visit.

“They made my mom comfortable and updated her on what I would be doing academically,” he said.

Quarshie said that Boston College, Maryland and Duke had shown interest and that he had offers from Maine and Wagner.

This past season he had 25 tackles and seven tackles for a loss, in addition to starting on offense at left tackle for the Wildcats, who went 12-0 and were The Inquirer’s No. 1 ranked South Jersey team.

Temple also received a commitment from Christopher Fowx, a 6-6, 300-pound offensive lineman from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York.

Fowx made the announcement on Twitter.

The new commitments give Temple nine for the class of 2019. The early signing period is Dec. 19-21.

Here is the updated list.

Temple class of 2019

MJ Griffin 6-1, 180 DB Saline, MI

Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD

DL Josh Fuga, 6-2, 320 Freedom H.S., Virginia

Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware

Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185, Woodson, Washington DC

Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD

Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy

Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ

Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY,