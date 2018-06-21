Temple football picks up offensive lineman commit in Jermaine Donaldson

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Jermaine Donaldson, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman from Eastern, made an oral commitment to Temple. Donaldson announced his decision on Twitter.

Donaldson was a first-team all-West Jersey Football League National Division selection. A Temple source said among his offers were from Boston College, North Carolina State and Nebraska. Donaldson became the second offensive lineman recruited for the class of 2019 and the 11th overall player to commit.

The source also confirmed that running back Re’Mahn Davis of Blair Academy has committed to Temple. That had been reported by several outlets.

Temple could have several more commitments this weekend. A source said the Owls are closing in on a quarterback recruit.

Temple Class of 2019

MJ Griffin 6-1, 180 DB Saline, MI

Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD

Josh Fuga, 6-2, 320 DL Freedom H.S., Virginia

Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware

Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson, Washington DC

Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD

Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy

Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ

Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY

Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy (NJ)

Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern (NY)