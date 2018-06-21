Temple football picks up offensive lineman commit in Jermaine Donaldson

Jermaine Donaldson, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman from Eastern, made an oral commitment to Temple. Donaldson announced his decision on Twitter.
Temple 2023 🍒🦉 pic.twitter.com/EIiIpppFdf
— Jermaine 🐗‼️ (@jdonaldsson) June 21, 2018
Donaldson was a first-team all-West Jersey Football League National Division selection. A Temple source said among his offers were from Boston College, North Carolina State and Nebraska. Donaldson became the second offensive lineman recruited for the class of 2019 and the 11th overall player to commit.
The source also confirmed that running back Re’Mahn Davis of Blair Academy has committed to Temple. That had been reported by several outlets.
Temple could have several more commitments this weekend. A source said the Owls are closing in on a quarterback recruit.
Temple Class of 2019
MJ Griffin 6-1, 180 DB Saline, MI
Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD
Josh Fuga, 6-2, 320 DL Freedom H.S., Virginia
Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware
Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson, Washington DC
Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD
Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy
Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ
Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY
Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy (NJ)
Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern (NY)