Temple football receives commitment from Egg Harbor Township's Yzandy Rigby

Temple to play Wichita State, Cincinnati just once in coming basketball season

Temple to play Wichita State, Cincinnati just once in coming basketball season Jun 14

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Temple received an oral commitment Saturday from Egg Harbor Township graduating senior Yzandy Rigby. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Rigby could play either free safety or linebacker, according to a person familiar with Temple recruiting.

According to that person, Rigby will attend Milford Academy in the fall and enroll at Temple in January.

Rigby had 57 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss last season, including four sacks. He also had 14 receptions for 147 yards.

This is a busy time for Temple recruiting. Rigby became the seventh player committed for the class of 2019.

According to the source, Newark Central TE-LB Mohammed Kamara visited Temple on Saturday. He is the brother of former Temple football player Amara Kamara.

Two South Jersey players plant to visit Temple this week: St. Joe Hammonton lineman Wisdom Quarshie and Moorestown linebacker Josh Pearcy. Quarshie was an Inquirer first-team all-South Jersey selection from South Jersey’s No. 1 team.

Here are the commitments for the class of 2019:

MJ Griffin, 6-1, 180, DB, Saline, Mich.

Kwesi Evans, 6-3, 190, WR, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore.

Josh Fuga, 6-2, 320, DL, Freedom High School, Woodbridge, Va.

Jordan Magee, 6-3, 205, LB, Dover, Del.

Tenyeh Dixon, 5-11, 185, Woodson, Washington D.C.

Simon Abedinungu, 6-5, 227, TE-DE Richard Montgomery High School, Rockville, Md.

Yzandy Rigby, 6-1, 211, FS/LB, Egg Harbor Township, N.J. / Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.