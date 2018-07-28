Owls get commitment from offensive line recruit Davis DiVall

Temple has received a football commitment from offensive lineman Davis DiVall, from Scottsdale, Arizona, who will play this fall at Bridgton Academy, a prep school in Maine.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound DiVall made his decision on Saturday after visiting Temple.
After a great talk with @CoachCollins @coachedfoley @CoachWiesehan @Booof38 and a great visit, I'm honored to say that I have accepted a full ride offer to play Division 1 football for Temple University! #TempleTuff #D19MOND pic.twitter.com/XlZaw9rEX5
— Davis DiVall (@BIGD5590) July 28, 2018
DiVall, who attended Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, impressed the Temple staff when he attended a camp at the school during the summer.
According to a person familiar with his recruiting, Temple liked his size, strength and speed and considers him a late-bloomer.
DiVall made an unofficial visit on Saturday to the school, where Temple held a barbecue for players who have made commitments for the class of 2019 and other invited potential recruits.
Among others who were at the Saturday barbecue were Pleasantville linebacker Mohamed Toure and highly regarded placekicker Ryan Coe of South Fayette High in McDonald, PA. Temple remains in the running for both players.
DiVall is the 21st player to make a commitment for the Class of 2019.
Temple’s 2019 recruiting class
MJ Griffin 6-1, 180 DB Saline, MI
Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD
Josh Fuga, DL 6-2, 320 Freedom H.S., Virginia
Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware
Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson, Washington DC
Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD
Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy
Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ
Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY,
Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy (NJ)
Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern (NY)
Thomas Joe-Kamara 6-0, 190 S South Brunswick (NJ)
Nathanial Wyatt 6-1, 180 ATH St. Joe Metuchen (NJ)
Edward Saydee 6-0, 185 RB Penn Charter (PA)
Victor Stoffel, 6-6 245 OT Sweden
Jamal Speaks 6-0, 180 RB Dr. Henry Wise H.S. Upper Marlboro MD
Jacoby Sharpe, 6-3, 240 DL Lanier H.S. in Buford, Georgia
Zaylin Wood 6-2, 250 DL Bowden H.S. Georgia
Joshua Youngblood 5-11, 170 ATH Berkley Prep, Tampa, Florida
Kennique Bonner-Steward 6-4, 215 QB William Hough H.S. Cornelius, NC
Davis DiVall 6-5, 285 OT Bridgton Academy, Maine