Owls get commitment from offensive line recruit Davis DiVall

Temple football head coach Geoff Collins speaks with his players on the field after Temple's Cherry and White spring football game at the Temple Sports Complex on Saturday, April 14, 2018.
by Marc Narducci, STAFF WRITER
Marc Narducci

STAFF WRITER

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Temple has received a football commitment from offensive lineman Davis DiVall, from Scottsdale, Arizona, who will play this fall at Bridgton Academy, a prep school in Maine.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound DiVall made his decision on Saturday after visiting Temple.

DiVall, who attended Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, impressed the Temple staff when he attended a camp at the school during the summer.

According to a person familiar with his recruiting, Temple liked his size, strength and speed and considers him a late-bloomer.

DiVall made an unofficial visit on Saturday to the school, where Temple held a barbecue for players who have made commitments for the class of 2019 and other invited potential recruits.

Among others who were at the Saturday barbecue were Pleasantville linebacker Mohamed Toure and highly regarded placekicker Ryan Coe of South Fayette High in McDonald, PA. Temple remains in the running for both players.

DiVall is the 21st player to make a commitment for the Class of 2019.

Temple’s 2019 recruiting class

MJ Griffin 6-1, 180 DB Saline, MI

Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD

Josh Fuga, DL 6-2, 320 Freedom H.S., Virginia

Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware

Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson, Washington DC

Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD

Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy

Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ

Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY,

Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy (NJ)

Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern (NY)

Thomas Joe-Kamara 6-0, 190 S South Brunswick (NJ)

Nathanial Wyatt 6-1, 180 ATH St. Joe Metuchen (NJ)

Edward Saydee 6-0, 185 RB Penn Charter (PA)

Victor Stoffel, 6-6 245 OT Sweden

Jamal Speaks 6-0, 180 RB Dr. Henry Wise H.S. Upper Marlboro MD

Jacoby Sharpe, 6-3, 240 DL Lanier H.S. in Buford, Georgia

Zaylin Wood 6-2, 250 DL Bowden H.S. Georgia

Joshua Youngblood 5-11, 170 ATH Berkley Prep, Tampa, Florida

Kennique Bonner-Steward 6-4, 215 QB William Hough H.S. Cornelius, NC

Davis DiVall 6-5, 285 OT Bridgton Academy, Maine

