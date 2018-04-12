Evaluating the progress of Temple's four quarterbacks

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Unlike last year, there is no quarterback controversy at Temple. Redshirt senior Frank Nutile, who went 4-2 after he took over for injured Logan Marchi for the final six games, is the clear No. 1.

Nutile doesn’t see it that way, though, and says he has the same type of urgency he had when he was a backup.

“If you really don’t bring your best game, you have a chance to lose your job every day, so I would say it is the same type of thing to fight for a job every day. Whether it was last year or this year, it is the same mentality,” Nutile said after Thursday’s practice.

That was the 14th and final spring practice. All that is left this spring is the Cherry and White game, which will take place at noon Saturday at the Temple Sports Complex on Broad and Masters Streets.

The Owls have four quarterbacks on the roster, and all are expected to see action Saturday. Besides Nutile, there are redshirt sophomore Anthony Russo, redshirt freshman Todd Centeio, and true freshman Trad Beatty, who enrolled in January and is participating in spring practices.

Offensive assistant Adam DiMichele, a former Temple quarterback himself, was asked after Thursday’s practice about each of the quarterbacks, beginning with Nutile

“This is Frank’s fifth year for us, and he played some games late for us and got us going offensively,” DiMichele said. “… He knows what he is doing every play, can basically coach our offense if we need him to do it.”

The strong-armed Russo has made, according to several coaches this spring, a huge leap.

“He has had a really good spring, and he is throwing the ball better than he has ever thrown,” DiMichele said. “It comes with the territory; he is more confident and understands how college football is now.”

Centeio appeared in two games before redshirting last season. With by far the best running ability of the four quarterbacks, he could likely enter games for different packages.

“Todd is extremely athletic and has gotten better throwing the ball in the pocket, but if he was ever live in the spring, you guys would understand what we see every day,” DiMichele said, referring to Centeio’s game-breaking ability.

Beatty is a 6-foot-5, 216-pound lefthander, who has all the coaches raving about his potential.

“Trad is only 17 years old and should be attending his senior prom next month, and he is here with us,” DiMichele said. “I am getting on his butt every single day and he probably hates me for it, but he is going to be a really good one.”

All four quarterbacks have received extensive reps during Temple’s fast-paced practices, and Saturday will give them a chance to make one final impression this spring.

