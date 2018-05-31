Union continue winning ways with victory over Chicago May 30

Kickoff times set for six Temple football games May 31

Temple quarterback Frank Nutile and the Owls open the season against Villanova.

The American Athletic Conference announced several kickoff times, with half of Temple’s 12 games now confirmed.

The Sept. 1 opener vs. Villanova at Lincoln Financial Field will have a noon kickoff.

The Owls play two Thursday night games on ESPN and both will start at 7:30 p.m.

One is Temple’s first AAC game, Sept. 20 against Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field, and the other is Nov. 1 at defending AAC champion Central Florida.

Due to television considerations, the start time of a game may not be known for 10 days in advance and in certain situations it is as little as six days.

Last year Temple went 7-6, winning four of its last five games, including a 28-3 win over FIU in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

Here is the schedule:

Temple 2018 schedule

Sat. Sept. 1 vs. Villanova, noon, ESPNews

Sat. Sept. 8 vs. Buffalo, 3:30, ESPN3

Sat. Sept. 15 at Maryland, noon, BTN

Thurs. Sept. 20 vs. Tulsa, 7:30, ESPN

Sat. Sept. 29 at Boston College, TBD

Sat. Oct. 6 vs. East Carolina, TBD

Sat. Oct. 13 at Navy, 3:30, CBS Sports Network

Sat. Oct. 20 vs. Cincinnati, TBD

Thurs Nov. 1 at Central Florida, 7:30 ESPN

Sat. Nov. 10 at Houston, TBD

Sat. Nov. 17 vs. South Florida, TBD

Sat. Nov. 24 at Connecticut, TBD