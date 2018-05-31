Kickoff times set for six Temple football games

The American Athletic Conference announced several kickoff times, with half of Temple’s 12 games now confirmed.
The Sept. 1 opener vs. Villanova at Lincoln Financial Field will have a noon kickoff.
The Owls play two Thursday night games on ESPN and both will start at 7:30 p.m.
One is Temple’s first AAC game, Sept. 20 against Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field, and the other is Nov. 1 at defending AAC champion Central Florida.
Due to television considerations, the start time of a game may not be known for 10 days in advance and in certain situations it is as little as six days.
Last year Temple went 7-6, winning four of its last five games, including a 28-3 win over FIU in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
Here is the schedule:
Temple 2018 schedule
Sat. Sept. 1 vs. Villanova, noon, ESPNews
Sat. Sept. 8 vs. Buffalo, 3:30, ESPN3
Sat. Sept. 15 at Maryland, noon, BTN
Thurs. Sept. 20 vs. Tulsa, 7:30, ESPN
Sat. Sept. 29 at Boston College, TBD
Sat. Oct. 6 vs. East Carolina, TBD
Sat. Oct. 13 at Navy, 3:30, CBS Sports Network
Sat. Oct. 20 vs. Cincinnati, TBD
Thurs Nov. 1 at Central Florida, 7:30 ESPN
Sat. Nov. 10 at Houston, TBD
Sat. Nov. 17 vs. South Florida, TBD
Sat. Nov. 24 at Connecticut, TBD