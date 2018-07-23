Five Temple players named to AAC fifth anniversary football team

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Former Temple defensive lineman Haason Reddick, who was selected 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals at the 2017 NFL draft, was named to the AAC’s fifth anniversary team Monday.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Five Temple players, two on offense and three on defense have been selected to the 30-member American Athletic Conference Fifth Anniversary Football Team. The team was announced on the evening before Tuesday’s AAC football media day.

On the offensive team are center Kyle Friend and tackle Dion Dawkins.

The defensive team is represented by linemen Matt Ioannidis and Haason Reddick and linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Friend made 41 career starts and was a first-team all-conference choice in 2015. He is currently with the Carolina Panthers.

Dawkins was a two-time first-team choice who made 41 career starts. He was picked up by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Ioannidis was a two-time all-conference selection. He is a member of the Washington Redskins.

Reddick, who played at Haddon Heights, was selected 13th overall by the Arizona Cardinals at the 2017 draft. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection in 2016.

Matakevich is among the most decorated players in Temple history. As a senior in 2015, he was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was also a consensus all-American. Matakevich currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition, the Eagles’ Jake Elliott was selected as the anniversary team’s kicker. He was a four-time first-team all-conference player with Memphis, and was the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

FIFTH ANNIVERSARY FOOTBALL TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Keenan Reynolds, Navy (2015)

RB: D’Angelo Brewer, Tulsa (2014-16)

RB: Marlon Mack, USF (2013-16)

WR: Zay Jones, ECU (2014-16)

WR: Anthony Miller, Memphis (2014-17)

WR: Courtland Sutton, SMU (2015-17)

TE: Jordan Akins, UCF (2014-17)

OT: Kofi Amichia, USF (2013-16)

OT: Dion Dawkins, Temple (2013-16)

OT: Eric Lefeld, Cincinnati (2013)

OG: E.K. Binns, Navy (2015)

OG: Adam West, Navy (2015-16)

C: Kyle Friend, Temple (2012-15)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

DL: Matt Ioannidis, Temple (2012-15)

DL: Justin Lawler, SMU (2013-17)

DL: Ed Oliver, Houston (2016-present)

DL: Haason Reddick, Temple (2013-16)

DL: Marcus Smith, Louisville (2013)

LB: Genard Avery, Memphis (2014-17)

LB: Shaquem Griffin, UCF (2013-17)

LB: Tyler Matakevich, Temple (2012-15)

LB: Auggie Sanchez, USF (2013-17)

CB: Jacoby Glenn, UCF (2013-14)

CB: Mike Hughes, UCF (2017)

CB: Parry Nickerson, Tulane (2014-17)

S: Clayton Geathers, UCF (2013-14)

S: Obi Melifonwu, UConn (2013-16)

K: Jake Elliott, Memphis (2013-16)

P: Tom Hornsey, Memphis (2013)

Return Specialist: Tony Pollard, Memphis (2016-present)

Owls in good health

Temple coach Geoff Collins says health-wise the team is in great shape going into camp, which begins on Aug. 3.

The lone player who won’t be ready to go full tilt is redshirt junior linebacker Chapelle Russell, who suffered his second ACL injury before the 10th game last season.

“I don’t know if he will be back game one or two but we are excited at some point that he will be back,” Collins said before Monday’s AAC clambake.

Russell had 70 tackles in nine games last season.

When asked if any other players will have to be held out, Collins said, “No, we are excited.”

Temple opens its season Sept. 1 at Lincoln Financial Field against Villanova.