Temple football players and coaches impressed by Japan during coaching clinic trip

Temple football players and coaches impressed by Japan during coaching clinic trip

Temple quarterback Fran Nutile was impressed with the cleanliness when he arrived in Tokyo as part of a trip with seven other teammates, coach Geoff Collins and school personnel. The group is providing coaching clinics and the eight football players are taking a three-credit course called “Sport, Culture and Tourism in Japan.”

“I was surprised how clean and well-kept the city was considering its mass population,” Nutile wrote in a daily blog. “This was eye-opening compared to the cities I have visited across the United States.”

In addition to Nutile, the other players on the trip include senior defensive lineman Michael Dogbe, senior offensive lineman Jaelin Robinson, junior linebacker Shaun Bradley, junior cornerback Linwood Crump and junior receiver Isaiah Wright along with sophomore defensive tackle Dan Archibong and sophomore center Matt Hennessy.

From Philly to JFK to Tokyo. Finally landed after 16 hours🔥 pic.twitter.com/eBeGov61O2 — Jae Robinson (@jae_robinson77) May 12, 2018

The group departed from Temple’s football facility in Philadelphia at 8:15 a.m on Friday and arrived in their hotel, the Sheraton Miyako Hotel in Tokyo at 6 p.m. Saturday.

One of the first activities was attending the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.

On Sunday, Temple held its first clinic at Hosei University.

“We put the players through drills for them to improve their skills and also teach them more about the positions they played,” wrote Crump, who was in charge of the blog for Day 2.

Crump was also in charge of teaching the defensive backs.

One of the most frequent questions according to Crump?

“They asked us and Coach Collins questions about how we got so big or how fast we run our forty-yard dash, which concluded the clinic,” Crump wrote.

That night the Temple contingent took in a Japanese baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and Chunichi Dragons.

“As we found our seats in the stadium, we observed how much baseball means to the Japanese,” Crump wrote in his blog “…Baseball in Japanese culture could be compared to football by how many fans show up to support.”

The Temple football players also shared a Mother’s Day message they recorded from Tokyo.