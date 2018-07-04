Temple football celebrates Fourth of July with handful of commitments

Phillies' rookie Scott Kingery showing progress after his best month

Temple coach Geoff Collins is continuing to round out his 2019 recruiting class.

Temple continued to get an early jump on football recruiting as two high school players announced commitments on the Fourth of July, and a few more players are expected to commit to the Owls before the end of the day.

First was Victor Stoffel, a 6-foot-6 245-pound offensive tackle from Sweden. He plays tight end but a person familiar with Temple recruiting says he will be moved to the offensive line. He announced his commitment on Twitter.

Jamal Speaks, a running back out of Dr. Henry Wise High in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, announced his commitment on Twitter shortly after Stoffel.

More commitments are expected on Wednesday. Other names considering Temple include: Kelvin Dean, a running back from James Rickards (Tallahassee, Fla.) High; Jacoby Sharpe, a defensive lineman from Lanier (Buford, Ga.) High; Zaylin Wood, a defensive lineman from Bowdon (Ga.) High; and Kennique Bonner-Steward, a quarterback from William Amos Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) High.

Temple commitments for the class of 2019:

MJ Griffin 6-1, 180 DB Saline H.S., Saline, Mich.

Kwesi Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Josh Fuga, DL 6-2, 320 Freedom H.S., Woodbridge, Va.

Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover H.S., Dover, Del.

Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson High, Washington, D.C.

Simon Abedimungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery H.S., Rockville, Md.

Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy, New Berlin N.Y.

Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s, Hammonton, N.J.

Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, N.Y.

Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.

Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern H.S., Voorhees, N.J.

Thomas Joe-Kamara 6-0, 190 S South Brunswick H.S., South Brunswick, N.J.

Nathaniel Wyatt 6-1, 180 ATH St. Joseph, Metuchen, N.J.

Edward Saydee 6-0, 185 RB Penn Charter

Jamal Speaks 6-0, 180 RB Dr. Henry Wise H.S., Upper Marlboro, Md.

Victor Stoffel, 6-6 245 OT Sweden