Temple adds three more football commitments

Thomas Joe-Kamara, a safety from South Brunswick High, is among three players who committed to Temple’s 2019 recruiting class on Friday. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Temple Owl‼️🔴🦉⚫️ #OOU19 #D19MOND #DARKSIDE @247Sports @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/Y0wAv4Z207
— Thomas Joe-Kamara (@ThomasJoeKamar1) June 22, 2018
Penn Charter running back-defensive back Edward Saydee also committed to Temple, where the versatile senior is expected to be a running back. Here is his announcement on Twitter.
This is just the beginning🍒🦉🙏🏾#TempleTUFF@CoachCollins @sirknight95 @pcquakersFB pic.twitter.com/P4Iob8LRXu
— Edward Saydee (@6k_cw) June 22, 2018
According to stats on TedSilary.com, Saydee rushed for 1,161 yards 11 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 418 yards and three TDs. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.
The third commitment came from Nathaniel Wyatt of St. Joseph Metuchen. Wyatt also made his announcement on Twitter.
Committed to Temple University 🦉🔴⚪️‼️ #TempleTUFF #D19MOND #OOU19 @CoachCollins @Coach_NBurton @CoachPanagos @247Sports pic.twitter.com/lpmkCvi0HA
— Nathaniel Wyatt (@NateWyatt04) June 23, 2018
This gives Temple 14 commitments from the class of 2019. The Owls could add to that total this weekend. The early signing period is Dec. 19-21.
Here is a list of the oral commitments to Temple, now up to 14.
Temple Class of 2019
MJ Griffin 6-foot-1, 180 pounds DB Saline, MI
Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD
Josh Fuga, DL 6-2, 320 Freedom H.S., Virginia
Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware
Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson, Washington DC
Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD
Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy
Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ
Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY,
Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy (NJ)
Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern (NY)
Thomas Joe-Kamara 6-0, 190 S South Brunswick (NJ)
Nathanial Wyatt 6-1, 180 ATH St. Joe Metuchen (NJ)
Edward Saydee 6-0, 185 RB Penn Charter (PA)