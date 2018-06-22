Temple adds three more football commitments

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Temple Head Coach Geoff Collins signals to his team against Villanova on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in Philadelphia. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Thomas Joe-Kamara, a safety from South Brunswick High, is among three players who committed to Temple’s 2019 recruiting class on Friday. He announced his decision on Twitter.

Penn Charter running back-defensive back Edward Saydee also committed to Temple, where the versatile senior is expected to be a running back. Here is his announcement on Twitter.

According to stats on TedSilary.com, Saydee rushed for 1,161 yards 11 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 418 yards and three TDs. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The third commitment came from Nathaniel Wyatt of St. Joseph Metuchen. Wyatt also made his announcement on Twitter.

This gives Temple 14 commitments from the class of 2019. The Owls could add to that total this weekend. The early signing period is Dec. 19-21.

Here is a list of the oral commitments to Temple, now up to 14.

Temple Class of 2019

MJ Griffin 6-foot-1, 180 pounds DB Saline, MI

Kwest Evans 6-3, 190 WR St. Francis Academy MD

Josh Fuga, DL 6-2, 320 Freedom H.S., Virginia

Jordan Magee 6-3, 205 LB Dover, Delaware

Tenyeh Dixon 5-11, 185 CB Woodson, Washington DC

Simon Abedinungu 6-5, 227 TE-DE Richard Montgomery HS Rockville, MD

Yvandy Rigby 6-2, 217 FS/LB Egg Harbor Township/Milford Academy

Wisdom Quarshie 6-2 ½, 306 DL St. Joseph’s Hammonton NJ

Christopher Fowx 6-6, 300 OT Archbishop Stepinac, White Plains, NY,

Re’Mahn Davis 5-10 220 RB Blair Academy (NJ)

Jermaine Donaldson 6-4 320 OL Eastern (NY)

Thomas Joe-Kamara 6-0, 190 S South Brunswick (NJ)

Nathanial Wyatt 6-1, 180 ATH St. Joe Metuchen (NJ)

Edward Saydee 6-0, 185 RB Penn Charter (PA)