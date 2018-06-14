NCAA gives football players more chances to play under new rule

Temple to play Wichita State, Cincinnati just once in upcoming basketball season Jun 14

Shizz Alston Jr. and the Temple Owls will have to travel to Wichita State this year.

Temple will play NCAA tournament teams Wichita State and Cincinnati just once during the upcoming basketball season as the American Athletic Conference announced its conference pairings on Thursday.

AAC teams will play 18 conference games, with dates and times to be released later.

Temple will have home-and-home series against seven teams: Central Florida, Connecticut, Houston, Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and Tulsa.

The four teams that Temple will play just once are Cincinnati and SMU at home and Wichita State and East Carolina on the road.

Temple is coming off a 17-16 season in which it lost to eventual champion Penn State in the first round of the NIT tournament.

Last year the AAC had three NCAA tournament teams: Cincinnati, Wichita State and Houston. Temple played all three twice and was 1-5 in those games, with the lone win an 81-79 overtime home victory over Wichita State.