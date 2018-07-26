Temple to play SEC teams Georgia and Missouri in non-conference basketball schedule

Imhotep's Tykee Smith uses mental preparation to become one of Pennsylvania's top football prospects

Imhotep's Tykee Smith uses mental preparation to become one of Pennsylvania's top football prospects Jul 26

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Shizz Alston and the Owls will open their season with a Big Five meeting against La Salle.

Temple has released its 13-game non-conference basketball schedule, one that includes games against Southeastern Conference foes Georgia and Missouri and a Dec. 5 Big Five matchup with national champion Villanova.

The Owls, who released their schedule on Thursday, will open the 2018-2019 season with four home games, beginning Nov. 6 against La Salle in a Big Five game.

Among the first four games is a Tuesday, Nov. 13 matchup with Georgia. Last year Temple suffered an 84-66 loss at Georgia.

After the opening four games, the Owls other non-conference home games are against UMass on Dec. 12 and against Penn on January 19.

The Owls will play in one tournament, the Legends Classic on Nov. 19-20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They will face VCU and then will meet either St. John’s or Cal the next evening.

The next week Temple will visit Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Missouri will return the favor and visit Temple in the 2019-2020 season.

Dates for Temple’s 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule are expected to be released sometime in August. The AAC tournament will be held March 14-17 in Memphis.

Temple is coming off a 17-16 season in which the Owls were eliminated in the first round of the NIT Tournament, 63-57, by eventual champion Penn State.

Here is Temple’s 2018-2019 non-conference schedule…

Tues. Nov. 6: La Salle, Liacouras Center (TBD)

Fri., Nov. 9: Detroit Mercy, Liacouras Center (TBD)

Tues., Nov. 13: Georgia, Liacouras Center (TBD)

Fri., Nov. 16: Loyola (MD), Liacouras Center (TBD)

Mon., Nov. 19: vs. VCU, Barclays Center, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN 3)

Tues. Nov. 20: vs St. John’s/Cal, Barclays Center 5/7:30 (ESPN U/ESPN 2)

Tues. Nov. 27: at Missouri, Columbia, Mo. (TBD)

Sat. Dec. 1: at St. Joseph’s, Hagan Arena (TBD)

Wed. Dec. 5: at Villanova, Villanova, Pa. (TBD)

Wed. Dec. 12: UMass, Liacouras Center (TBD)

Sat. Dec. 15: vs. Davidson, Atlantic City, N.J. (TBD)

Sat. Dec. 22: at Drexel, The Palestra (TBD)

Sat. Jan. 19: Penn, Liacouras Center (TBD)