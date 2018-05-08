Rick Brunson, former Temple star, resigns from NBA assistant job after allegations surface

Rick Brunson, father of former Villanova star Jalen Brunson, played for Temple from 1990-94.

Rick Brunson, former Temple star and father of Villanova’s Jalen Brunson, resigned from his assistant coach position with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Reports from The Athletic and ESPN say Brunson has been accused of “improper interactions” with women, and that one of the women is a member of the media.

Timberwolves assistant Rick Brunson, who resigned today, was facing allegations of improper interactions with several women while on the job, @TheAthleticMIN has learned. The Athletic has reached out to the Wolves and Brunson for comment. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 8, 2018

ESPN Sources: One of the women is a media member. https://t.co/HprdsjCAoR — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 8, 2018

Brunson played at Temple in the early 90s and spent nine years playing professionally after he left.

He entered the coaching ranks in 2007 with the Denver Nuggets and spent time on the staffs of the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats before he joined the Timberwolves staff in 2016.

In 2014, Brunson was set to join Fran Dunphy’s staff at Temple before he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal sexual assault. He was acquitted of those charges in 2015.

His son, Jalen, was in the midst of deciding where he’d play in college when the allegations broke. Temple was among his top choices but he opted for Villanova, where he became the consensus national player of the year and a two-time NCAA champion.