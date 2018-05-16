Quentin Jackson, junior-college point guard, commits to Temple

Temple football players and coaches impressed by Japan during coaching clinic trip May 14

Meek Mill and Temple walk-on kicker have struck up a friendship May 15

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Quentin Jackson (11) of Charlotte driving on Mitchell Wilbekin of Wake Forest in December 2016. Scott Kinser/Cal Sport Media

Quentin Jackson Jr., a point guard who began his career at UNC-Charlotte and played last season at Tallahassee Community College, has committed to Temple.

Jackson made his announcement on Twitter.

I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Temple University pic.twitter.com/nuB9sqcTe7 — QJ (@J_A_C_11) May 16, 2018

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jackson averaged 5.5 points as a freshman at UNC-Charlotte before his season at the junior-college level. While in Florida, the 6-foot-3 Jackson averaged 10 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 turnovers. He appeared in 28 games, averaging 22.1 minutes, with 15 starts.

In November, Jackson announced that he had committed to Florida Gulf Coast, but obviously changed his mind.

Jackson’s father played for coach Jim Valvano at North Carolina State in the 80s. His great-grandfather was Wendell Scott Sr., the only African American to win a NASCAR cup race.

This is the second transfer Temple has received a commitment from this month. Earlier, Monty Scott, a high-scoring 6-foot-5 sophomore from Kennesaw State, announced his tranfser to Temple after averaging 17.3 points last season. Scott must sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining.