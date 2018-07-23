Penn State, Temple working to revive football series

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley gets stopped by Temple’s Sean Chandler during the last meeting between the two teams in 2016.

Temple and Penn State are in negotiations for a future home-and-home football series, according to a source familiar with the situation.

While the source was unable to say which years the games will be played, the negotiations are for a two-game series. The deal has not been finalized but is expected to be completed.

The two schools last played in 2016 when Penn State earned a 34-27 home win over the Owls. That came after Temple opened the 2015 season with a 27-10 victory over the Nittany Lions. It was Temple’s first win over Penn State since 1941.

>>READ MORE: James Franklin has questions about legalized sports betting

Temple has four nonleague games per season while competing in the American Athletic Conference. Penn State has three in the Big Ten. Both teams have their nonconference games scheduled through the 2020 season.

>>READ MORE: Kickoff times set for Temple schedule | Kickoff times set for Penn State