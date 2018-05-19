Meek Mill and Temple walk-on kicker have struck up a friendship May 15

Audubon softball player Gabby Bobo anxious for next step: Joining the army reserves May 16

Temple's Obi Enechionyia working hard to get noticed by NBA teams May 19

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Senior forward Obi Enechionyia attempts a jump shot during the Owls' game against UCF at The Liacouras Center on Sunday, February 25, 2018. SYDNEY SCHAEFER / Staff Photographer

Recent Temple graduate Obi Enechionyia isn’t projected to be selected in most mock drafts, but it still remains his goal to earn a spot in the NBA. The NBA draft is June 21.

Enechionyia has been working out for the past month in Las Vegas at Impact Basketball, with several other aspiring NBA players.

While there could be overseas options, Enechionyia right now wants to give his immediate effort toward the NBA.

“I am focused on that,” Enechionyia said during a phone interview on Saturday. “We will see what happens and I’ll work on getting on a summer league team and see what I can do.”

Enechionyia will have his first pre-draft workout on Tuesday when he visits the Los Angeles Lakers.

He said he hopes there will be more workouts and added that he wasn’t going to schedule any until after the NBA draft combine, which ended Saturday in Chicago. Enechionyia wasn’t invited to the draft combine.

Last season Enechionyia applied for the NBA draft, but didn’t hire an agent and withdrew his name to return to Temple. He had a pre-draft workout last year with the Boston Celtics.

Since Temple’s season ended this year, the 6-foot-10 Enechionyia says the most improvement he has made is on the defensive end.

“They (NBA teams) all know I can shoot and the biggest thing is to be able to defend multiple positions,” he said. “…They want to see defense, rebounding and playing with energy.”

As for his shooting ability, Enechionyia shot 36.6 percent for his career at Temple from beyond the arc. This past season he averaged 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.9 minutes while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. He was third in the American Athletic Conference with 1.4 blocks per game and ninth in free throw percentage (.793) and 10th in rebounding.

In addition to working on his game, Enechionyia recently returned to Temple to graduate, where he earned a degree in communications. He was also named the AAC’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“That felt great,” he said about earning his degree. “A lot of hard work went into it.”

The same hard work is happening as he prepares for a professional career.

For now, he continues to see his game grow.

“This has been great for me working with all these good players in Las Vegas,” said Enechionyia,, who ended with 1,296 career points and 614 rebounds. “I feel my game has continued to improve.”