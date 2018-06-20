Temple's Obi Enechionyia encouraged by pre-NBA draft work

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Obi Enechionyia attempts a jump shot during Temple’s game against UCF at The Liacouras Center this past February.

Temple 6-foot-10 graduating senior Obi Enechionyia isn’t projected to be selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, but he was encouraged by a busy pre-draft workout schedule.

Enechionyia worked had eight workouts with seven teams. One of the teams, Oklahoma City, called him back for a second workout. The other teams he worked out for were the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix, Memphis, Houston, Orlando and Detroit.

He concluded his workouts in Detroit on Tuesday.

“I think I did well,” Enechionyia said by phone. “I think NBA teams talk and word of the workouts get out there and that is why I think other teams called me.”

A stretch four, who shot 36.6 percent from three-point range in his Temple career, Enechionyia said teams told him they want to see improvement in rebounding and defense, but that they like his perimeter game.

His main goal is to get an invitation to play for an NBA team during the upcoming summer league schedule.

Enechionyia said it wasn’t tiring to go to all these workouts, especially since there was only one back-to-back, Monday in Oklahoma City and Tuesday in Detroit.

“I definitely enjoyed it,” said Enechionyia, who earned his degree in communications. “Now I am looking forward to the next step.”