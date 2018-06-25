Temple AD Patrick Kraft loses out on Maryland job

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

The University of Maryland named Damon Evans as athletic director on Monday, a job in which Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft was a candidate.

Reports listed Kraft as one of three finalists for the job and a Temple source confirmed he was a candidate. Last week the Washington Post said Kraft was believed to be the frontrunner. At the time, a different Temple source said “there was a long way to go in the process.”

Evans has served as executive athletic director since 2016 and acting athletic director since April 2018, overseeing all day-to-day operations of the department. Besides Kraft, the other candidate was former Tennessee athletic director John Currie.

Maryland’s job opened when Kevin Anderson went on a six-month sabbatical in October and stepped down in April. He is currently the interim athletic director at Cal State Northridge.

Kraft was named Temple’s athletic director in May 2015 after serving two years as deputy athletic director.

On Monday, Kraft was unavailable for comment.

Maryland will have a Tuesday press conference to introduce Evans.