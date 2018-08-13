Frank Nutile is the unquestioned team leader | Temple quarterback preview

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Frank Nutile earned the starting job in the middle of last season.

Check back here for position-by-position breakdowns of the Temple depth chart leading up to the start of the 2018 season.

Here are the Temple quarterbacks going into the 2018 season:

Frank Nutile

6-4, 220, Gr., Wayne, N.J.

Unlike last year when there was uncertainty about the starting quarterback heading into the opening game of the season, Nutile has firmly established himself as the No. 1.

He earned the starting job last season when Logan Marchi was hurt and never relinquished it, going 4-2 and becoming the MVP of Temple’s 28-3 win over FIU in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl. Nutile completed 18 of 28 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score.

Nutile doesn’t have the best arm among the four, nor is he the best runner, but he is an unquestioned team leader who knows the offense almost as well the coaches. Most important, the team rallied around him last season.

What will be interesting is how Nutile handles being the starter from the beginning. He says he worked just as hard when he was the backup and feels nothing will change, other than the Owls winning more games this season.

>> READ MORE: It took him three years to win the starting QB job, and Temple’s Frank Nutile doesn’t plan to give it up

Anthony Russo

6-4, 230, R-So., Doylestown

Russo has yet to attempt a college pass. Late last season he was used as the holder for field goals and PATs. A former Archbishop Wood star, he has arguably the best arm among the quarterbacks. He has also made a significant stride from this time last year, according to the coaches, and appears the favorite to be the backup. He has enjoyed a strong camp, which continued with his play in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Todd Centeio

6-1, 205 R-Fr., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Centeio played two games last season before he was redshirted. He completed his only two passes, but his greatest skill is his elusiveness and running ability.Temple offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and coach Geoff Collins suggested there could be packages involving him during games. Centeio has worked at different positions in practice and may even line up as a slot receiver in a game, but Collins has gone out of his way to say that quarterback is his position, period.

Trad Beatty

6-5, 216, Fr., Columbia, S.C.

Beatty picked Temple among several schools, including Mississippi State. From the beginning of spring practice until the end, he showed marked improvement. A lefthander, he has the quickness to escape the pass rush and make positive yards, in addition to having a strong arm.

Beatty should benefit greatly from the new redshirt rule allowing players to see action in four games and still retain their redshirt season. By this time next season he should be battling for the top spot.