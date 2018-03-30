Aaron McKie bio: What you need to know about Temple's coach in waiting

Aaron McKie

Age: 45. Birthdate: Oct. 2, 1972.

Current occupation: Temple assistant coach.

Future occupation: Temple head coach. McKie reportedly will take over for Fran Dunphy after next season.

Schooling: Simon Gratz (1990), Temple (1994). Began his high school career at Abraham Lincoln where he played JV football. Transferred to Gratz for 10th grade. Also was a Public League all-star pitcher/outfielder at Gratz.

Grew up: In Olney before moving to 10th & Susquehanna, in the shadow of Temple, before 9th grade.

Playing career: Prototypical “Philly guard.” Tough, smart, excellent defender. Was first-team All-Public at Gratz before having a terrific career at Temple under coach John Chaney. Teamed with Eddie Jones to help the Owls reach the Elite 8 in 1993 when he also earned Atlantic 10 player of the year. Drafted 17th overall by Portland in 1994 and played 13 seasons in the NBA. Was the NBA’s sixth man on the year in 2001 when he helped the Sixers reach the NBA Finals. It was a magical run led by Allen Iverson. McKie averaged 14.6 points during that postseason.

After playing: Was an assistant coach with the Sixers for six seasons before joining Fran Dunphy’s staff prior to the start of the 2014-15 season.

Foreshadowing: “If I just shoot, and keep going one-on-one against people, my teammates are going to get lackadaisical. They’re going to fall asleep. They won’t want to rebound. They won’t want to run. That would bring us apart. We want to play as a team, not individuals.” – Aaron McKie, during his senior year in high school when Gratz won its first Public League championship in 51 years.

