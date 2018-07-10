St. Joseph's adds South Florida transfer Troy Holston, bolstering guard depth

St. Joseph’s backcourt-depth crisis, one that arose after rising junior Nick Robinson transferred to Valparaiso, didn’t take long to resolve.

Troy Holston, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard formerly of South Florida, announced Monday his intent to join the Hawks. Holston, who dealt with injuries throughout his time in Tampa but graduated in May, will be immediately eligible and have two seasons of eligibility left.

“I felt a connection with [St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli] from the first time we spoke, in the beginning of May,” Holston said Monday night. “We built that relationship for 10, 11 weeks, and Coach Martelli got it done for me. I was honestly waiting to go take a visit up there … and I just loved it. It kind of reminded me of Hogwarts.”

I am excited to announce that I have committed to @SJUHawks_MBB for my next two years of college 🏀‼️🙏🏽 #THWND #BYWA #MyStoryWillBeTold 😈💘 pic.twitter.com/ONg8OuuhN7 — Troy Holston Jr. (@HoopTillDeath23) July 9, 2018

Holston last played for South Florida during the 2016-17 season, starting 20 of 30 games and averaging 9.7 points, fourth most on the team. His shooting percentages — 31.6 from three-point range and 34.0 from the field — were poor, but that was true for most of the team. The Bulls went 11-61 in American Athletic Conference play and cycled through three head coaches during Holston’s four years on the team, a cycle of instability that motivated him to seek greener pastures when planning his career revival.

“Out of high school, I only took one official visit, and that was to South Florida,” the Tampa native said. “I wish I would’ve taken another visit or two to compare schools, but with me being the young 18-year-old Troy, I was just so anxious to get to college. I thought USF was a great situation, which at the time it was for me. But I’ve been through a lot since I got here.”

This time through the recruiting process, Holston visited Evansville and Bowling Green before coming to Philadelphia last week and choosing St. Joseph’s. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA during the middle of the process, news that he said was “huge” for generating interest.

Being granted that sixth year came after an injury-prone tenure with South Florida. Holston tore his left ACL during workouts after his 2014-15 freshman season and sat out a year. Then in 2016-17, he stretched the same ACL in midseason and played through it, but after tearing a meniscus last summer, he elected to undergo surgery to fix the left knee completely. He said he’s still not 100 percent cleared for all basketball activities, but expects his recovery to be complete by the time practices begin in late September.

For St. Joseph’s, Holston’s addition to the depth chart fills a massive hole that emerged after Robinson announced his intent to transfer on June 29. Without Holston, the Hawks would likely have had to start true freshman Jared Bynum or deep reserve Toliver Freeman as one of their two guards next season.

“I want to be able to make an immediate impact in winning,” Holston said. “I want to have the responsibility of wins and losses on my plate, because I think I’m that type of player.”