Phil Martelli, St. Joe's announce changes to men's basketball staff

Phil Martelli has roamed the St. Joe’s sideline for more than two decades, and that isn’t changing anytime soon. But there will be some new faces among Hawks’ program come next season.

Saint Joseph’s announced in a press release Thursday morning that Martelli has named Thomas Boyle as the Hawks’ director of basketball operations, promoting the 2015 graduate from his role as the team’s video coordinator. Boyle also served as the team’s interim director of basketball operations during part of the 2016-17 season and the Havertown native — whose grandfather, Jim Boyle, was the Hawks’ head coach from 1981-90 — graduated with his MBA from St. Joe’s in May.

In addition, Stephanie McCaffrey joins the team as an administrative assistant after working as an assistant coach for the women’s team for 10 seasons. McCaffrey earned second-team all-Atlantic 10 honors in her senior season before graduating in 2004. She then worked as women’s director of basketball operations for two years until she was promoted to assistant coach.

Jake Callahan replaces Boyle as the Hawks’ video coordinator. The Drexel Hill native graduated in May with a degree in communications and managed the men’s team for four years while attending St. Joe’s, serving as a head manager as a junior and senior.