Ryan Daly transferring from Delaware to St. Joseph's

Ryan Daly, a former Catholic League player of the year at Archbishop Carroll High and former Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year at Delaware, announced Sunday that he is transferring from the Blue Hens to St. Joseph’s.
Daly already had said he was transferring after his current sophomore year. He’ll be going to the school where his father, Brian, once played for the Hawks and his grandfather, Jim Boyle, had played and been the head coach. Many other family members had gone there, including his mother.
As a sophomore, Daly led Delaware with 17.5 points a game. He said there were a number of factors, and really appreciated what Delaware’s program had done for him. He chose St. Joe’s over Xavier and Temple, he said. He’ll sit out next season and have two remaining seasons of eligibility.
“It’s a legacy school, for sure,’’ Daly said Sunday night. “There’s something special about Hawk Hill. The energy in Hagan Arena, it’s always amazing. You can really tell the students are invested in basketball.”
