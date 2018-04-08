sports

Saint Joseph's

Ryan Daly transferring from Delaware to St. Joseph's

JENSEN17P
Camera icon CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Archbishop Carroll grad Ryan Daly is heading to St. Joseph’s after starring for the Blue Hens for two seasons.
by , STAFF WRITER @jensenoffcampus | mjensen@phillynews.com
Close icon

Mike Jensen

STAFF WRITER

Mike Jensen is a general assignment reporter for the Inquirer and Daily News. Among other assignments, he writes "Off Campus," a regular column on college sports for the Inquirer. A staff writer with the Inquirer since 1988, Jensen covered college basketball and football beats for 15 years, wrote about soccer from 10 countries on five continents, and was assigned to the Kentucky Derby the year of Smarty Jones. He won Eclipse Awards for his coverage of Smarty Jones and Barbaro.

More by Mike Jensen

More from Mike Jensen Arrow icon

Ryan Daly, a former Catholic League player of the year at Archbishop Carroll High and former Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year at Delaware, announced Sunday that he is transferring from the Blue Hens to St. Joseph’s.

Daly already had said he was transferring after his current sophomore year. He’ll be going to the school where his father, Brian, once played for the Hawks and his grandfather, Jim Boyle, had played and been the head coach. Many other family members had gone there, including his mother.

As a sophomore, Daly led Delaware with 17.5 points a game. He said there were a number of factors, and really appreciated what Delaware’s program had done for him. He chose St. Joe’s over Xavier and Temple, he said. He’ll sit out next season and have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

“It’s a legacy school, for sure,’’ Daly said Sunday night. “There’s something special about Hawk Hill. The energy in Hagan Arena, it’s always amazing. You can really tell the students are invested in basketball.”

More Coverage

Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments