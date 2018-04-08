Ryan Daly transferring from Delaware to St. Joseph's

Mike Jensen is a general assignment reporter for the Inquirer and Daily News. Among other assignments, he writes "Off Campus," a regular column on college sports for the Inquirer. A staff writer with the Inquirer since 1988, Jensen covered college basketball and football beats for 15 years, wrote about soccer from 10 countries on five continents, and was assigned to the Kentucky Derby the year of Smarty Jones. He won Eclipse Awards for his coverage of Smarty Jones and Barbaro.

Archbishop Carroll grad Ryan Daly is heading to St. Joseph’s after starring for the Blue Hens for two seasons.

Ryan Daly, a former Catholic League player of the year at Archbishop Carroll High and former Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the year at Delaware, announced Sunday that he is transferring from the Blue Hens to St. Joseph’s.

Daly already had said he was transferring after his current sophomore year. He’ll be going to the school where his father, Brian, once played for the Hawks and his grandfather, Jim Boyle, had played and been the head coach. Many other family members had gone there, including his mother.

As a sophomore, Daly led Delaware with 17.5 points a game. He said there were a number of factors, and really appreciated what Delaware’s program had done for him. He chose St. Joe’s over Xavier and Temple, he said. He’ll sit out next season and have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

“It’s a legacy school, for sure,’’ Daly said Sunday night. “There’s something special about Hawk Hill. The energy in Hagan Arena, it’s always amazing. You can really tell the students are invested in basketball.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.