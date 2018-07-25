Billie Jean King presents Don DiJulia award during Freedoms match at Hagen Arena

DiJulia was honored at halftime of a Freedoms World Team Tennis match against the Orange County Breakers held at Hagan Arena on “SJU Night”

Freedoms owner and former tennis star Billie Jean King presented former St. Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia with the Billie Jean King Freedom award on Wednesday.

DiJulia was honored at halftime of a Freedoms World Team Tennis match against the Orange County Breakers held at Hagan Arena on St. Joseph’s campus for “SJU Night”

DiJulia served a total of 35 years as the Hawks’ athletic director over two stints before retiring last month. He spent five years — from 1976 to 1981 — as athletic director, and returned to the job from 1988 until the end of this academic year.

“Don is one of the most respected administrators in college athletics,” King said in a release. “The legacy he established at Hawk Hill will be heard for decades to come. It is our honor to recognize him for his accomplishments as an administrator, but more importantly as a champion in life who gave tirelessly to his profession, his student-athletes and the many who proudly worked by his side.”

DiJulia isn’t leaving the university entirely, though. He is serving as an “special assistant” to St. Joe’s president Mark Reed, “serving primarily as an advisor and representative of the University and of the President on campus, to alumni and with SJU’s many external constituents,” according to a university release.