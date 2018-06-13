St. Joe's, La Salle learn 2018-19 Atlantic 10 men's basketball opponents

Curt Schilling has high praise for former teammate Gabe Kapler

Saint Joseph's James Demery shoots past La Salle's Pookie Powell during a game at Hagan Arena in March.

The Atlantic 10 announced the 2018-19 men’s basketball conference opponents, with dates and starting times to be released later.

For the fifth straight year, teams will play 18 conference games.

Saint Joseph’s and La Salle will play five teams twice (once each home and away), four teams once at home and four others once on the road.

Once again, the two schools will play each other twice.

The Hawks face Davidson, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure and St. Louis at home and on the road. They will host George Mason, George Washington, Rhode Island and Richmond, and will travel to Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham and VCU.

La Salle will have home-and-home series with Fordham, Massachusetts, Richmond, St. Joe’s and St. Louis. The Explorers will face Davidson, Duquesne, George Washington and Rhode Island at home and Dayton, George Mason, St. Bonaventure and VCU on the road.

Last year, St. Joe’s finished 16-16 and advanced to the A-10 semifinals before losing to top-seeded Rhode Island 90-87.

La Salle, coming off a 13-19 season in which it lost in the first round of the A-10 tournament, will have new coach Ashley Howard leading the charge.