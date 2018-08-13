Heisman hopeful Trace McSorley is a fierce competitor | Penn State quarterback preview

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Trace McSorley is trying to improve on his 22-5 mark as a starter.

Check back here for position-by-position breakdowns of the Penn State depth chart leading up to the start of the 2018 season.

Here are the Penn State quarterbacks going into this season:

Trace McSorley

6-0, 203, R-Sr., Ashburn, Va.

McSorley, the face of the 2018 Nittany Lions, has received widespread recognition all summer as a Heisman Trophy candidate and one of the nation’s best at his position. He enters his final year with a 22-5 mark as a starter and owns an active streak of having thrown at least one touchdown pass in 28 consecutive games.

He already holds or shares 10 program records, including touchdowns thrown (59), TDs responsible for (77) and total offense (8,268 yards). He also is a threat to run, having rushed for 491 yards and 11 TDs last season.

One of his challenges in training camp has been to continue to develop chemistry with the young members of the Lions’ receiving corps after the loss of running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and tight end Mike Gesicki to the NFL draft. Numbers aside, McSorley is a fierce competitor and Penn State’s established leader, a vocal presence who has helped build the team’s confidence and consistency in his last two years as the starter.

Tommy Stevens

6-5, 235, R-Jr., Indianapolis

After playing every skill position imaginable for two years under former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the Nittany Lions’ do-everything backup will get a chance to do even more with new OC Ricky Rahne calling the plays.

Last season, Stevens threw three touchdown passes, rushed for four scores and caught a pair of TD tosses while playing quarterback, wide receiver, H-back and running back. He accounted for two touchdowns — one throwing, one catching — against Georgia State, and rushed for 113 yards and three TDs against Maryland.

Sean Clifford

6-2, 216, R-So., Cincinnati

In his third year in the program, Clifford has yet to take a snap in an actual game, but he has impressed the coaching staff with his work during the summer. According to Rahne, Clifford has gotten “bigger, faster [and] stronger,” and has made “major strides” in the mental aspects of the game.