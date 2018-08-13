Penn State's Shareef Miller named to Ted Hendricks Award watch list

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller, who starred in high school at Frankford and George Washington, was named Monday to the preseason watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the outstanding defensive end in college football.

The 6-foot-5, 259-pound redshirt junior led the Nittany Lions with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season, and was named third-team all-Big Ten in media voting. He is one of 36 players nominated to the Hendricks Award watch list.

A former Penn State defensive end, Malvern Prep graduate Carl Nassib, won the Hendricks Award in 2015.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named for the first three-time first-team all-American in college football, and honors an athlete who displays exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community, and academic and on-field performance.