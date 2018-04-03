Former Roman star Tony Carr leaving Penn State after declaring for draft

Tony Carr averaged 19.6 points this season and 16.6 points for his career at Penn State.

Former Roman Catholic star Tony Carr is hiring an agent and declaring for the NBA draft, ending his career at Penn State.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard helped lead the Nittany Lions to the NIT championship last week.

"I came to this decision last night," Carr, 20, told reporters Monday. "I have some good feedback from Coach [Patrick Chambers], and I'm pretty confident where I'm going to go in the draft, so that definitely played a part in my decision.

"My dream is to get drafted into the NBA, and I have the opportunity to chase that dream, so that's what I want to do moving forward."

The Nittany Lions had four players from Roman on the roster this season: senior Shep Garner and sophomores Carr, Lamar Stevens, and Nazeer Bostick.

Carr earned all-Big Ten honors after averaging 19.7 points a game this season. In the NIT title game, he had 15 points and 14 assists in an 82-66 victory over Utah at Madison Square Garden.

Spartans freshman exits

Jaren Jackson, the Big Ten defensive player of the year as a freshman for Michigan State, is leaving early for the NBA.

The 6-foot-11, 242-pound Jackson blocked 106 shots, a single-season record for a Spartan, and swatted a Big Ten-best 3.03 shots per game. The forward averaged 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Also moving on

Clemson's backcourt of Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell have decided to enter the draft.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell said neither player would hire an agent, meaning they could return for a final college season after getting evaluated by pro personnel.

Reed was Clemson's leading scorer this season at 15.8 points a game. Mitchell averaged 12.2 points and led the Tigers with 119 assists.

Miami Hurricanes sophomore Dewan Huell decided to declare for the draft but won't retain an agent.

A 6-11 forward, Huell averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.

