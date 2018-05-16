Penn State and Pittsburgh will renew their rivalry at night on Sept. 8 May 16

Kickoff time for the 99th meeting between Penn State and Pittsburgh has been set for 8 p.m. on Sept. 8, it was announced Wednesday. The Saturday night game at Heinz Field will be televised by 6ABC.

This will be the third contest in the current four-game series between the teams. The Nittany Lions defeated Pitt last season, 33-14, at Beaver Stadium behind two touchdowns each by Mike Gesicki and Saquon Barkley. The Panthers won, 42-39, in 2016 at Heinz Field. Penn State leads the series, 51-43-4.

This will be the 19th consecutive year that Penn State will play at least one regular-season night game. The Nittany Lions are scheduled for a night game on Friday, Sept. 21, at Illinois, with game time to be announced.