Penn State wins NIT championship behind scoring burst

NEW YORK – For the second straight game Penn State used a huge scoring spurt to earn its second ever NIT title. Leading 43-41, the Nittany Lions closed out the third quarter on a 20-7 run and weren’t threatened in the fourth quarter during Thursday’s 82-66 NIT win over Utah at Madison Square Garden.
In Tuesday’s 75-60 semifinal win over Mississippi State, Penn State went on a 24-0 run that began in the first quarter and went midway through the second.
With seven players from the Philadelphia area and a number making key contributions Penn State (26-13) finished one win shy of tying the school record of 27 set by the 2009 NIT championship team.
Penn State’s Lamar Stevens, a 6-foot-8 sophomore from Roman Catholic, scored 28 points and now has 1,023 for his career. He shot 11 for 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.
Stevens was named the NIT’s most outstanding player.
Stevens’ former Roman Catholic teammate, sophomore guard Tony Carr, had 15 points and 14 assists. Guard Josh Reaves scored 18 points.
Yet another local product, 6-9 freshman John Harrar from Strath Haven, had seven points and 12 rebounds.
Penn State even survived a quiet game from senior guard Shep Garner of Roman Catholic, the school’s all-time three-point field goal leader. Garner had eight points and attempted just six shots.
Utah (23-12) was led by guard Sedrick Barefield who scored 22 points.
