Trace McSorley, Mac Hippenhammer lead Blue team to 21-10 win in Penn State spring game

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks around the Rose Bowl as he enters the stadium to warm-up prior to the game against USC in the 103rd Rose Bowl Game January 2, 2017.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Trace McSorley passed for 107 yards and a touchdown in limited action and Mac Hippenhammer caught two touchdown passes Saturday, leading the Blue to a 21-10 victory over the White in the annual intrasquad game that ended Penn State’s 2018 spring practice.

McSorley, who played three series in the first half before retiring for the day, threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hippenhammer, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, on the game’s first possession. He also led a 70-yard, 14-play drive that was capped by senior Mark Allen’s 1-yard run in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

McSorley completed 10 of 14 passes during his time, and also ran six times for 41 yards.

Sean Clifford replaced McSorley for the Blue and led his team to the game’s final score on a 29-yard scoring pass to Hippenhammer with 1:44 to play.

Trailing 14-0, the White team, shut out in both 2016 and 2017, scored 10 straight points. Carson Landis kicked a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter and Jake Zembiec tossed a 3-yard pass to tight end Joe Arcangelo with 5:32 remaining..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.