Penn State announces kickoff times for four 2018 games

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions are kicking off at 9 p.m. for their Big Ten opener.

Penn State will kick off its 2018 season opener at Beaver Stadium against Appalachian State on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m., one of four game times announced Thursday by the football program.

The Nittany Lions will play two games that will be televised on FS1 – at home Sept. 15 at noon against Kent State, and the following Friday night, Sept. 21, a 9 p.m. kickoff for their Big Ten conference opener at Illinois.

Penn State’s homecoming game Oct. 13 against Michigan State will start at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. on a network to be determined.

The Lions already had announced that their Sept. 8 game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will kick off at 8 p.m. on 6ABC.