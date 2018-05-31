Penn State announces kickoff times for four 2018 games

Penn State will kick off its 2018 season opener at Beaver Stadium against Appalachian State on the Big Ten Network at 3:30 p.m., one of four game times announced Thursday by the football program.
The Nittany Lions will play two games that will be televised on FS1 – at home Sept. 15 at noon against Kent State, and the following Friday night, Sept. 21, a 9 p.m. kickoff for their Big Ten conference opener at Illinois.
Penn State’s homecoming game Oct. 13 against Michigan State will start at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. on a network to be determined.
The Lions already had announced that their Sept. 8 game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field will kick off at 8 p.m. on 6ABC.