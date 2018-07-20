Penn State's Connor McGovern, Jonathan Holland named to award watch lists

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Jonathan Holland (left) is on the pre-season award watch list for the best tight end in college football.

A pair of Penn State players, junior center Connor McGovern and junior tight end Jonathan Holland, have been named to pre-season watch lists.

McGovern, who started every game last year for the Nittany Lions, is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy given to the nation’s best center.

Holland was included on the watch list for the John Mackey Award given to college football’s most outstanding tight end. He was a standout on special teams last season while serving as a backup to Mike Gesicki, a Mackey Award finalist.