Penn State receives commitment from New Jersey guard

Caeden Wallace, a guard from the Hun School in Princeton, N.J., announced Saturday he had made an oral commitment to Penn State for its freshman class of 2019.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Wallace, a four-star recruit who is ranked the No. 2 high school senior-to-be in New Jersey, chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma, Stanford, Clemson, Michigan, South Carolina and Auburn, among other schools. He informed head coach James Franklin of his decision before Saturday’s Blue-White intrasquad game.
“This journey has been amazing,” Wallace said on Twitter. “After every journey, you must return home. I know where home is. I will be committing to Pennsylvania State University.
Wallace is ranked No. 66 in the nation by Rivals and No. 74 by 247 Sports. Rivals rates him as the nation’s No. 3 guard, while 247 Sports has him at No. 4.
Wallace is the third high school player to commit to Penn State’s freshman class of 2019.
