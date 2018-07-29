sports

Penn State

North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons commits to Penn State

Big Ten Media Days Football
Camera icon Annie Rice / AP
James Franklin’s staff has had a busy summer filled with recruiting.
by , STAFF WRITER @JoeJulesinq | jjuliano@phillynews.com
Close icon

Joe Juliano

STAFF WRITER

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

More by Joe Juliano

More from Joe Juliano Arrow icon

Emery Simmons, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Fayetteville, N.C., announced on Twitter that he has made an oral commitment to Penn State.

The choice of Penn State by Simmons, rated three stars by both 247Sports and Rivals, marks his third commitment in the last five months. A star at Hope Mills South View High School, Simmons pledged last March to Indiana, then changed in June to North Carolina.

Simmons, who also considered Duke and East Carolina, is the 13th player to commit to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2019.

Other Penn State recruiting news

>> Top prospect in Delaware chooses Penn State

>> Four-star linebacker from Michigan commits to Penn State

>> Four-star defensive end prospect out of Virginia picks Penn State

>> Top-tier prospects out of Virginia, Connecticut commit to PSU

>> Four-star CB picks Penn State

>> Penn State signs another top running back from Virginia

More Coverage

Published: