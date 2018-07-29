North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons commits to Penn State

Rutgers' Chris Ash has a big decision to make at quarterback | Big Ten notes

Rutgers' Chris Ash has a big decision to make at quarterback | Big Ten notes Jul 24

More by Joe Juliano

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

James Franklin’s staff has had a busy summer filled with recruiting.

Emery Simmons, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver from Fayetteville, N.C., announced on Twitter that he has made an oral commitment to Penn State.

The choice of Penn State by Simmons, rated three stars by both 247Sports and Rivals, marks his third commitment in the last five months. A star at Hope Mills South View High School, Simmons pledged last March to Indiana, then changed in June to North Carolina.

Simmons, who also considered Duke and East Carolina, is the 13th player to commit to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2019.

I want all the 💨💨 lol man god is good. DONE DEAL!!!! #WeAre 🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/qh74bb5PMm — Emery Simmons (@SimmonsDaekwon) July 29, 2018

Other Penn State recruiting news

>> Top prospect in Delaware chooses Penn State

>> Four-star linebacker from Michigan commits to Penn State

>> Four-star defensive end prospect out of Virginia picks Penn State

>> Top-tier prospects out of Virginia, Connecticut commit to PSU

>> Four-star CB picks Penn State

>> Penn State signs another top running back from Virginia