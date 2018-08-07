Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen gets reinstated, but playing status is uncertain

Anthony Whigan, rated as nation's best juco tackle prospect, commits to Penn State Aug 7

James Franklin has 16 commits for the 2019 class.

Anthony Whigan, ranked the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports, announced Tuesday he has made an oral commitment to Penn State.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Whigan, who is rated four stars by 247Sports and three stars by Rivals, chose the Nittany Lions over Maryland, Louisville, South Carolina, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, among other schools.

Whigan, of Great Mills, Md., is the second Lackawanna College player to commit to the Lions, joining safety JaQuan Brisker. He is the fourth offensive lineman to join the Class of 2019, and the second tackle to pledge in the last six days, joining Zachary Franks of Baltimore.

Penn State now has 16 players committed to next year’s class.

