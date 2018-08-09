Ally McHugh, Little Flower grad and Penn State senior, wins 400 IM B final in Japan

Ally McHugh after winning the women’s 400-meter individual medley final last month at the U.S. national swimming championships.

Ally McHugh, a graduate of Philadelphia’s Little Flower High School, won the B final of the women’s 400-meter individual medley Thursday at the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center.

McHugh, a senior at Penn State, finished sixth in 4 minutes, 41.08 seconds in the preliminaries. That time, third among Americans, qualified her for the A final. But only the top two swimmers from one country advance to the A final, so McHugh was relegated to the B final. With just 10 entrants overall, McHugh was one of just two swimmers in the secondary race, and her margin of victory was more than 46 seconds.

>> READ MORE: Ally McHugh is primed for big things in 2018

McHugh will compete in the 400-freestyle preliminaries on Friday night and, if she qualifies, in the final on Saturday morning. She is seeded 15th with a time of 4:11.32.

McHugh will end the meet in the 1,500 freestyle on Sunday. She earned a silver medal at the recent Phillips 66 National Championships in the 1,500, and her time of 16:02.56 seeds her sixth. The finals are set to begin at 5 a.m. Sunday and will be shown on the Olympic Channel.