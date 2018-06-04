Marvin Harrison leads local contingent on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Marc Narducci has been covering sports for the Inquirer and Daily News since 1983. He has covered everything from South Jersey high schools to all the professional teams. Currently his main beat is Temple football and basketball. He also helps out on the pro beats and writes a weekly South Jersey high school column.

Marvin Harrison receiving his gold jacket from presenter Jim Irsay at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees' dinner in August 2016.

Marvin Harrison, who is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is among the players with local ties on the 2019 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Seventy-six 76 players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 32 coaches from the other divisional ranks are on the ballot. The induction announcement will be made in January.

Harrison, a product of Roman Catholic in Philadelphia and Syracuse University, was elected to the Pro Football Hall in 2016. At Syracuse, he had 135 career receptions for 2,728 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Other local high school standouts on the ballot are defensive back Troy Vincent of Wisconsin and Pennsbury High and offensive lineman Jahri Evans of Bloomsburg and Frankford High. Evans, a six-time Pro Bowl selection with New Orleans, was a 2005 first-team all-American and a two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist. Vincent, who was a five-time Pro Bowl selection for the Eagles, was a first-team all-American in 1991 at Wisconsin and runner-up for the Thorpe Award that year. He finished as Wisconsin’s career leader in punt-return yards (773) and passes defended (31).

Another player on the ballot with ties to an area high school is former Miami linebacker Dan Morgan, a unanimous first-team all-American in 2000. Morgan played youth football in Clifton Heights before moving to Florida as a seventh grader. He returned to the area and played freshman football for Upper Darby before moving back to Florida.

Penn State has three players on the ballot: wide receiver Bobby Engram and offensive linemen Steve Wisniewski and Jeff Hartings. Engram was a first-team all-American in 1994. Wisniewski was a first-team choice in 1988. Hartings was a two-time first-team all-American and a consensus choice in 1995.

Former Eagles running back Keith Byars of Ohio State is on the ballot. He was a unanimous first-team all-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1984.

Other local players on the ballot include Villanova linebacker Curtis Eller, West Chester wide receiver Billy Hess, offensive tackle Garry Kuhlman and defensive end Michael Renna of Delaware, and Penn offensive tackle Martin Peterson.

Eller was a first-team all-American in 1991 and ’92. Hess was a first-team all-American and Harlon Hill Trophy finalist in 1988, when he was also the PSAC East Player of the Year. Peterson played on three Ivy League-champion teams and was a first-team all-American in 1986. Kuhlman was a first-team all-American for Delaware in 1980 and ’81. Renna was a first-team all-American in 1988 and ’89.

Also on the ballot are two coaches with West Chester ties: Danny Hale and Glenn Killinger. Hale coached at West Chester from 1984-88 and Bloomsburg from 1993-2012, leading the Huskies to the national championship game in 2000. Killinger coached at West Chester from 1934-41 and 1945-59 and is the winningest coach in school history. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame as a player.

The ballot was emailed Monday to the more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Courts, which will deliberate and select the class. The voting deadline is June 22.

The announcement of the 2019 class will be made Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif, site of the college football national championship game, which will be staged that evening. The 2019 class will be inducted during the 62nd NFF annual awards dinner on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Here is a look at the entire ballot.