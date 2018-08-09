Penn's investigation into Jerome Allen might need to consider Ivy League's special recruiting Index | Mike Jensen

Penn's investigation into Jerome Allen might need to consider Ivy League's special recruiting Index | Mike Jensen Jul 24

Phil Martelli on new NCAA recruiting rules: 'None of it dramatically affects me'

Phil Martelli on new NCAA recruiting rules: 'None of it dramatically affects me' Aug 9

La Salle's Pookie Powell gets another year of eligibility

La Salle's Pookie Powell gets another year of eligibility Aug 9

Mike Jensen is a general assignment reporter for the Inquirer and Daily News. Among other assignments, he writes "Off Campus," a regular column on college sports for the Inquirer. A staff writer with the Inquirer since 1988, Jensen covered college basketball and football beats for 15 years, wrote about soccer from 10 countries on five continents, and was assigned to the Kentucky Derby the year of Smarty Jones. He won Eclipse Awards for his coverage of Smarty Jones and Barbaro.

Pookie Powell throws a pass in front of a UMass player during the Atlantic 10 tournament last season.

La Salle star guard Pookie Powell found out Thursday he has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to play this season for the Explorers.

That’s a big deal for the program led by new coach Ashley Howard. Powell averaged 16.9 points a game last season.

Powell had sat out one season at the University of Memphis, played a season, sat out a year after transferring to La Salle, then played the last two seasons.

“I cannot describe how happy I am for Pookie to receive this waiver from the NCAA,” Howard said in a statement. “He is such a good kid and a hard worker, and he deserves to finish out his collegiate career the right way. We look forward to having Pookie on the court for us this season.”