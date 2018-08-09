sports

La Salle

La Salle's Pookie Powell gets another year of eligibility

Pookie Powell throws a pass in front of a UMass player during the Atlantic 10 tournament last season.
by Mike Jensen
Mike Jensen

La Salle star guard Pookie Powell found out Thursday he has been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to play this season for the Explorers.

That’s a big deal for the program led by new coach Ashley Howard. Powell averaged 16.9 points a game last season.

Powell had sat out one season at the University of Memphis, played a season, sat out a year after transferring to La Salle, then played the last two seasons.

“I cannot describe how happy I am for Pookie to receive this waiver from the NCAA,” Howard said in a statement. “He is such a good kid and a hard worker, and he deserves to finish out his collegiate career the right way. We look forward to having Pookie on the court for us this season.”

 

 

