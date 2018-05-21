David Beatty, former Imhotep Charter star, transfers to La Salle

David Beatty (left) averaged 3 points per game off the bench for the Gamecocks last season.

After spending his freshman year playing for the University of South Carolina, Philadelphia native David Beatty has transferred to La Salle, the school announced Monday.

“We are excited to add David Beatty to the La Salle basketball family,” new La Salle head coach Ashley Howard said in a release. “He comes from a great basketball program at Imhotep Charter, where he was highly successful as a high school senior. David is a dynamic combination guard that has the physical tools to be a difference maker the moment he steps on the floor for us.”

Beatty, who helped Imhotep Charter win a state championship in 2017, requested a release from the Gamecocks following the end of the 2017-18 season after playing in 29 games.

It was reported in April that he was visiting La Salle and Temple. He announced on Twitter on May 6 that he planned to play for the Explorers.

Beatty will required to sit out a year, per NCAA transfer rules.