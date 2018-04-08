Ashley Howard will be next La Salle basketball coach

Villanova top assistant Ashley Howard will be the next La Salle head men’s basketball coach, according to several people apprised of the school’s decision.
After Howard became the school’s top target — after it was clear he was interested in the job — negotiations between Howard and La Salle continued into this weekend.
It was clear from the start, however, that Howard was very interested. A 2004 Drexel graduate, Howard has deep local roots. He played at Monsignor Bonner High and Drexel. His first college coaching job was as an assistant at La Salle under John Giannini, where he stayed for four years before returning to Drexel to work under Bruiser Flint. He worked at Xavier for a season in 2012-13 before going to work for Jay Wright at Villanova.
He ascended to Wright’s top assistant this past season after Baker Dunleavy took the head coaching job at Quinnipiac.In addition to the two national titles Villanova won during Howard’s time there, the Wildcats won three Big East tournaments. The program obviously had a historically good record, never losing more than five games during Howard’s time.
Howard is second-generation local basketball. His father, Mo Howard, came out of the Philadelphia Catholic League to start for Maryland during the height of Lefty Driesell’s run for the Terps. Howard himself still is co-owner (with Jeff Jones) of Bonner’s single-game scoring record, 41 points.
