Five-star recruit Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chose Villanova for the coaches and the campus

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a five-star high school forward from Overland Park, Kan. Both of his parents attended the University of Kansas, as did several other members of his family. His father, Lester Earl, played basketball for the Jayhawks from 1997 through 2000, but his career was hindered by bad knees.

However, when it came time to choose a college, Robinson-Earl decided on Villanova.

“My family was so supportive of me making this decision,” the 6-foot-8 Robinson-Earl said Wednesday in a telephone interview. “When I told my dad I was planning to go to Villanova, he was just so excited for me.

“He feels that I made a really good decision instead of maybe feeling … I wouldn’t say pressure, but how a lot of people just stay home because of their home school. He was just super excited for me that I was able to make this decision.”

Robinson-Earl said the fact that Kansas coach Bill Self was mentioned as having communicated with a former Adidas employee who testified during the recent trial of three men convicted of conspiring to pay recruits did not influence his decision. His other finalists were Arizona, North Carolina, and Notre Dame.

Robinson-Earl said he liked the relationships he established with Villanova coach Jay Wright and his assistant coaches. He visited the campus in early September.

“They were all-in for me instead of having one of them talk to me more than others,” he said. “With all of them talking to me, I know what the deal is and how they’re down for business and I just really respect that.”

He said he liked the campus, and all the sports activities in and around Philadelphia.

“They have a really good fan base,” he said. “I like how it’s a pro town, that they have NBA, MLB, NFL, so they’re really all-in for ‘Nova because they’re just so used to having sports and stuff like that. But I just really like how nice the campus was.”

Robinson-Earl led Bishop Miege High School to three consecutive Kansas 4A Division I state championships. As a junior, he averaged 21.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He will play his senior year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., to develop his game.

“I just felt like I really wanted to bring myself to the next level because winning is really important,” he said. “If you improve and develop, then the winning just comes with that. So I feel I just wanted to be around people that have the same dreams and goals as me.”

Robinson-Earl is ranked the No. 10 player in the nation by Rivals and No. 18 by 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 4 power forward by both recruiting sites.