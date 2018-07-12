Zach Spiker, Drexel agree to contract extension

Third-year Drexel coach Zach Spiker has received a multi-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday.

Spiker’s Dragons went 13-20 last year — an improvement over a 9-23 campaign in Spiker’s first season.

“The hard work and energy that Zach has put in over the last two years has established the foundation for long-term success,” deputy athletic director Nick Gannon said in a statement. “His championship vision for Drexel is contagious and we are excited to see the fruits of his labor in the years to come.”

Last season, Spiker’s Dragons set an NCAA record by overcoming a 34-point deficit to beat Delaware in February. It was the biggest comeback in Division I men’s basketball history, breaking a mark that had been set in 1950.

Once down by 34 points (53-19), Drexel defeated Delaware tonight 85-83. It is the largest comeback in Division I MBB history, breaking a record that stood since 12-30-1950 (Duke beat Tulane after trailing by 32). — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) February 23, 2018

Drexel’s nonconference schedule is yet to be released, but the Colonial Athletic Association announced last month that the Dragons will open the conference schedule against Northeastern on Dec. 28. Read the rest of the schedule here.

Before taking over the top spot at Drexel, Spiker spent seven years as the head coach of Army. He compiled a 102-112 record and was named Patriot League coach of the year in 2013.